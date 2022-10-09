WATCH: Ex-Man Utd midfielder Morrison scores stunner as D.C. United get blown out by FC Cincinnati

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison scored his first D.C. United goal in style as his side proceeded to get blown out by FC Cincinnati.

WHAT HAPPENED? Morrison fired an absolute missile into the back of the net in the 26th minute with his side already down 3-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match served as a fitting end to what was a disastrous season for D.C. United. Even with Wayne Rooney taking over as manager midseason, D.C. couldn't avoid finishing with the worst record in MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR D.C. UNITED? D.C. will now look to rebuild as Rooney heads into his first offseason in charge of the club. FC Cincy, meanwhile, will be able to look ahead to an appearance in the MLS Playoffs.