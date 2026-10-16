Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Chelsea will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Everton vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the United States. Fubo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV all carry the match. Subscribers can stream live through Fubo or catch the broadcast on USA Network and UNIVERSO. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV also offer access for those with existing packages.

Everton host Clhelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that pits two sides sitting close together in the table against one another.

David Moyes' Everton have shown defensive resilience in recent weeks, though they have struggled to pull clear of the mid-table pack. A home crowd behind them will be crucial if they are to take three points from a Chelsea side in strong attacking form.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea arrive on Merseyside with momentum. A 5-1 demolition of Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing demonstrated the kind of attacking firepower the Blues can produce when clicking, with Moises Caicedo returning to the starting XI after a spell on the sidelines.

Caicedo has spoken publicly about his desire to become a more vocal leader under Alonso, pledging to prove himself to his manager following his injury return. That drive within the squad reflects the culture Alonso is building at Stamford Bridge.

Midfield has been a talking point around Chelsea in recent weeks. Jordan Henderson, signed as a free agent, has drawn praise from teammates for his influence and consistency, with his relationship with top managers throughout his career a recurring theme in football circles.

For Everton, Jack Grealish continues his loan spell at Goodison and will be central to their attacking ambitions. His future beyond this season remains uncertain, but his focus for now is helping Moyes pick up points.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Moyes names a probable Everton XI of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, James Garner, Jack Grealish, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Brennan Johnson, and Thierno Barry. Vitaliy Mykolenko is listed as injured and will not feature, while no suspensions are reported for the home side.

Xabi Alonso is set to line up Chelsea with Emiliano Martinez in goal, a back line of Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, and Josh Acheampong, and a midfield built around Jordan Henderson and Moises Caicedo. Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Pep Chavarria, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro complete the projected XI. Reece James misses out through a knee complaint, joining Jamie Gittens and Emanuel Emegha on the injury list. No Chelsea players are suspended.

Form

Everton arrive at this fixture having taken four points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, three draws, and one loss. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Hull City, and they have also drawn 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur and 2-2 with Manchester United in that run. A 1-0 win over Ipswich Town represents their only victory in the period. Everton have scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.

Chelsea's last five fixtures show a more varied picture, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent Premier League match produced a commanding 5-1 victory over Bournemouth, which followed a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brentford. Chelsea beat Leeds United 6-3 in the Carabao Cup during the same stretch, demonstrating their attacking capacity, though they also lost 2-1 to Arsenal. Across the five matches, the Blues have scored 15 goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Everton beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Everton have won twice and Chelsea have won twice, with one match ending goalless. Those five games have produced 12 goals in total, with both sides capable of scoring in this fixture.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit fifth and Chelsea sixth, meaning this fixture has genuine implications for the top half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: