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Premier League
team-logoEverton
Hill Dickinson Stadium
team-logoChelsea
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Watch Everton vs Chelsea Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton
Chelsea
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Hill Dickinson Stadium

Today's game between Everton and Chelsea will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Everton vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the United States. Fubo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV all carry the match. Subscribers can stream live through Fubo or catch the broadcast on USA Network and UNIVERSO. DirecTV Stream and Sling TV also offer access for those with existing packages.

Fubo

Fubo

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USA Network

USA Network

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UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Everton host Clhelsea at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool in a Premier League fixture that pits two sides sitting close together in the table against one another.

David Moyes' Everton have shown defensive resilience in recent weeks, though they have struggled to pull clear of the mid-table pack. A home crowd behind them will be crucial if they are to take three points from a Chelsea side in strong attacking form.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea arrive on Merseyside with momentum. A 5-1 demolition of Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing demonstrated the kind of attacking firepower the Blues can produce when clicking, with Moises Caicedo returning to the starting XI after a spell on the sidelines.

Caicedo has spoken publicly about his desire to become a more vocal leader under Alonso, pledging to prove himself to his manager following his injury return. That drive within the squad reflects the culture Alonso is building at Stamford Bridge.

Midfield has been a talking point around Chelsea in recent weeks. Jordan Henderson, signed as a free agent, has drawn praise from teammates for his influence and consistency, with his relationship with top managers throughout his career a recurring theme in football circles.

For Everton, Jack Grealish continues his loan spell at Goodison and will be central to their attacking ambitions. His future beyond this season remains uncertain, but his focus for now is helping Moyes pick up points.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Chelsea Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
page.match.formation.title
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
3-4-2-1
J. PickfordJ. PickfordM. KeaneM. KeaneA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiJ. GarnerJ. GarnerJ. GrealishJ. GrealishH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallB. JohnsonB. JohnsonT. BarryT. BarryE. MartinezE. MartinezL. ColwillL. ColwillM. LacroixM. LacroixJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongJ. HendersonJ. HendersonM. CaicedoM. CaicedoM. RogersM. RogersC. PalmerC. PalmerP. ChavarriaP. ChavarriaP. NetoP. NetoJ. PedroJ. Pedro
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Everton

Starting XI

Chelsea

Manager

  • D. Moyes
  • X. Alonso

David Moyes names a probable Everton XI of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, James Garner, Jack Grealish, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Brennan Johnson, and Thierno Barry. Vitaliy Mykolenko is listed as injured and will not feature, while no suspensions are reported for the home side.

Xabi Alonso is set to line up Chelsea with Emiliano Martinez in goal, a back line of Levi Colwill, Maxence Lacroix, and Josh Acheampong, and a midfield built around Jordan Henderson and Moises Caicedo. Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Pep Chavarria, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro complete the projected XI. Reece James misses out through a knee complaint, joining Jamie Gittens and Emanuel Emegha on the injury list. No Chelsea players are suspended.

Form

EVE

EVE - Form

MUN
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
IPS
W1-0
HUL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CHE

CHE - Form

ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Everton arrive at this fixture having taken four points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording one win, three draws, and one loss. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Hull City, and they have also drawn 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur and 2-2 with Manchester United in that run. A 1-0 win over Ipswich Town represents their only victory in the period. Everton have scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.

Chelsea's last five fixtures show a more varied picture, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent Premier League match produced a commanding 5-1 victory over Bournemouth, which followed a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brentford. Chelsea beat Leeds United 6-3 in the Carabao Cup during the same stretch, demonstrating their attacking capacity, though they also lost 2-1 to Arsenal. Across the five matches, the Blues have scored 15 goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

EvertonDrawChelsea
1
1
3
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
6
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
3Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Everton beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Everton have won twice and Chelsea have won twice, with one match ending goalless. Those five games have produced 12 goals in total, with both sides capable of scoring in this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Everton currently sit fifth and Chelsea sixth, meaning this fixture has genuine implications for the top half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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