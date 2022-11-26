E. Fernández
WATCH: Enzo Fernandez scores outrageous World Cup goal for Argentina vs Mexico
Alex Roberts
4:15 PM EST 11/26/22
- Fernandez scored first World Cup goal
- Messi scored the opener
- Argentina win 2-0
WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old received the ball from Lionel Messi after a short corner and then curled the ball into the top right corner.
What. A. Goal!— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022
Enzo Fernandez just scored this absolute worldie to surely secure the win for Argentina!! 🚀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RgFWLc8Tyi
WHAT A MOMENT FOR ENZO FERNANDEZ 👏— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022
The hug between him and Messi is everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hnTP1yQleM
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2-0 victory prevented Argentina from being knocked out and has well and truly put them in the fold for qualification.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Messi and his team-mates will face off against Robert Lewandowski's Poland in what could be a make-or-break game for each country.
