How to watch today's England Women vs Spain Women UEFA Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between England and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England and Spain are set for their first showdown since the 2023 World Cup final when they clash at Wembley this Wednesday in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses will be determined to make a strong statement ahead of their title defense at this summer's Women's European Championships in Switzerland. In their Nations League opener against Portugal, substitute Kika Nazareth struck a brilliant effort into the top right corner to salvage a 1-1 draw with 15 minutes remaining, after Alessia Russo had given the visitors a first-half lead.

On the other hand, Spain will aim to continue their dominance with a statement win on English soil. Despite falling 2-0 behind against Belgium, they mounted an impressive second-half comeback to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Much like England, Spain have faced a rough patch of form since their World Cup triumph. Their disappointing run at the 2024 Paris Olympics ended with a semi-final exit at the hands of Brazil.

However, their spirited turnaround against Belgium will provide a much-needed boost heading into this heavyweight clash.

How to watch England vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Nations League match between England Women and Spain Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Network.

England vs Spain kick-off time

The Women's Nations League match between England and Spain will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

England team news

The hosts will be without several key players for this clash, with star midfielder Georgia Stanway sidelined for an extended period following knee surgery earlier this year. Manchester City duo Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp are also unavailable, both recovering from knee operations.

However, the Lionesses will receive a boost with the return of Ella Toone and Lauren James, both of whom have been in red-hot form since overcoming their respective injury setbacks.

Spain team news

Spain boasts a world-class midfield anchored by defensive stalwart Patri Guijarro, alongside Ballon d'Or winner and FIFA Best Women's Player Aitana Bonmati. Adding further firepower is the versatile playmaker Alexia Putellas while rising star Salma Paralluelo offers a potent threat up front—someone England will need to keep a close eye on.

