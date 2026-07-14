World Cup - Semi Finals Atlanta Stadium

Today's game between England and Argentina will kick-off at Jul 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

England vs Argentina will be broadcast live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo. Streaming options are listed below, with Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock, and Fox One all carrying coverage.

England and Argentina meet at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, in a World Cup semi-final that puts a place in the final on the line. Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions face the reigning world champions in what is the revival of one of international football's most charged rivalries after a 20-year absence.

England's route to this point has been defined by character as much as quality. Tuchel's side topped Group L, beat DR Congo 2-1, survived a 3-2 thriller against Mexico while reduced to ten men, and then came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in extra time in the quarter-finals, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice to seal it.

Argentina have been the tournament's most relentless force. Lionel Scaloni's side swept their group without dropping a point, came from behind to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16, and needed a stunning extra-time strike from Julián Álvarez to see off Switzerland 3-1 in the last eight. They have not lost a World Cup match since 2022.

The individual storylines give this tie an extra edge. Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals, with Harry Kane and Bellingham both sitting on six. Whether Messi can add to that tally against a disciplined England midfield anchored by Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo will go a long way to deciding the outcome.

Tactically, the match sets up as a battle between England's compact pressing structure and Argentina's ability to find space through Messi dropping deep alongside Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister. Tuchel's backline, which has conceded in every knockout round, will need to be at its best.

The winner faces either France or Spain in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch England vs Argentina live.

How to watch England vs Argentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Tuchel has not confirmed a starting XI for England ahead of the semi-final, and no injuries or suspensions have been officially listed by the camp. Jordan Henderson remains a doubt after breaking his arm during the celebrations following the round-of-16 win over Mexico, though he has not ruled himself out entirely. Jarell Quansah is suspended, and Reece James is considered unlikely to start given his injury record, which leaves Ezri Konsa or Djed Spence as the options at right-back.

Lionel Scaloni has also yet to name his projected XI for Argentina, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions in the squad at this stage. The main selection question centres on whether Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez starts alongside Messi in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both camps release more information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 14 J. Henderson

26 J. Quansah Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

England arrive in Atlanta with four wins from their last five World Cup matches, their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage. Their most recent result was a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway in the quarter-finals, with Bellingham's brace proving decisive. Earlier in the knockout phase they beat Mexico 3-2 and DR Congo 2-1, scoring nine goals across those five games while conceding three.

Argentina have won all five of their matches at this tournament. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Switzerland, which came after a 3-2 win against Egypt and a 3-2 win over Cabo Verde. Scaloni's side have scored 12 goals across their last five matches and conceded five, making them the tournament's most prolific attack heading into the semi-finals. They are the only team in the draw yet to drop a point.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides was a friendly in November 2005, when England won 3-2. Before that, England beat Argentina 1-0 in the 2002 World Cup group stage. Across the three matches in the available dataset, England hold two wins to Argentina's none, with one draw, though those fixtures span several decades.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J at this World Cup, while England won Group L to advance into the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch England vs Argentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: