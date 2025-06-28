How to watch today's England U21 vs Germany U21 Euro U21 Championship final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between England U21 and Germany U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England and Germany are set to reignite their historic rivalry in Saturday's UEFA European Under-21 Championship final, a mouthwatering clash with silverware on the line at Bratislava's Tehelne Pole Stadium.

The Young Lions have clawed their way back to the grand stage for the second time in a row under Lee Carsley, sealing their spot in the final with a gritty 2-1 win over the Netherlands. Harvey Elliott stole the spotlight, netting twice and dragging his side over the line in style. Now, England stand just one win away from retaining their crown and lifting a fourth U21 European title.

Carsley's men had a bumpy start to the tournament, including a frustrating draw with Slovenia and a loss to this very German side, but since then, they’ve shifted into a higher gear. A battling win over Spain in the quarter-finals was followed by a mature, composed display to edge the Dutch in the semis. With form and belief on their side, England look to be hitting their stride at just the right moment.

But a red-hot Germany side awaits, and they're not in the mood to roll over. The Germans blitzed past France with a statement-making performance and are now riding a 20-game unbeaten run across all competitions (17W, 3D). They know this stage well too, having reached the final in three of the last four U21 Euros, and winning two of them.

Up front, Nick Woltemade has been in devastating form, leading the tournament with six goals and three assists in just four outings. The scary part? He didn't even feature when Germany edged England 2-1 in the group stage, a game where the Germans fielded an entirely rotated XI and still got the job done.

Make no mistake, this is set up to be a cracker, a heavyweight showdown between two of Europe's finest youth setups. Buckle up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England U21 vs Germany U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U21 Championship final between England and Germany will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

England U21 vs Germany U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Final Stage National Football Stadium

The Euro U21 Championship final match between England and Germany will be played at Tehelné Pole in Bratislava, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England U21 team news

Harvey Elliott has been the beating heart of England’s Under-21 Euro charge, not just statistically, but as the creative lifeblood in the final third. The Liverpool midfielder has bagged four of England’s nine goals, making him their most potent threat going forward.

Deployed in a free-roaming role at the tip of Lee Carsley's 4-2-3-1, Elliott links up fluidly with James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson, pulling defenders out of shape and wreaking havoc in wide areas.

England's squad remains mostly intact heading into the final, though Tyler Morton is suspended after picking up too many yellow cards. Alex Scott is expected to feature despite nursing a fractured jaw.

Germany U21 team news

Germany, meanwhile, are a tactical puzzle few have managed to solve. This isn't a team built around stars; it's a slick, shape-shifting unit that thrives on fluid movement and sharp passing. Their usual 4-4-2 morphs with the ball, into a 4-2-4, a daring 2-4-4, or even an ultra-attacking 2-3-5. Full-backs bomb on, wide men hug the touchline, and midfielders pour forward, creating overloads that pin defences back and leave opponents chasing shadows.

Whether they go all-in with a high press or drop into a deep, stubborn block, Germany are just as comfortable frustrating teams off the ball as they are breaking them down in possession. And anchoring it all is Noah Atubolu, a shot-stopper in red-hot form, especially during a standout semifinal display against France.

The man leading Germany's line is Nick Woltemade, a powerhouse forward with six goals and three assists to his name. His intelligent movement, physicality, and ice-cold finishing have turned him into the poster boy of Germany's run, and a genuine rival to Elliott for the Player of the Tournament crown.

This final may be decided not just by team strategy, but by which of these two young stars can seize the spotlight. Germany are nearly at full strength, though Max Rosenfelder remains a doubt after a hip issue forced him off early in the semis. Other than that, they're healthy, dangerous, and ready to go.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links