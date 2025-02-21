How to Watch England at Australia: Live Stream 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream England at Australia 2025 ICC Champions Trophy clash.

England faces a crucial test against rival Australia in Group B action of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, live from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Match Details

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time 4:00 am ET/1:00 am PT Venue Gaddafi Stadium Location Lahore, Pakistan TV Channel Willow TV Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

England Lineup

Jos Buttler leads a struggling England side that includes Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Mark Wood. The team has lost four consecutive bilateral series since their disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign.

Key Players to Watch:

Jos Buttler (Captain/Wicketkeeper)

Joe Root

Mark Wood

Adil Rashid

Recent Form

England enters this match in poor form, having lost their last four series against West Indies, Australia, and India. Their batting lineup will face a significant challenge against Australia's bowling attack, particularly in Asian conditions where England has historically struggled with a record of 76 wins and 88 losses.

How to Watch

The match will air live on Willow TV starting at 4:00 AM ET. The day-night contest begins at 2:00 PM local time in Lahore, with the first session running from 2:00-5:30 PM followed by a 40-minute interval.

Tournament Impact

This Group B clash is crucial for both teams' semifinal hopes. Only two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage. England must improve their recent form to have any chance of progressing in a challenging group that also includes South Africa and Afghanistan.

Live stream England at Australia 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.