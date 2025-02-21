How to Watch England at Australia: Live Stream 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, TV Channel

England faces a crucial test against rival Australia in Group B action of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, live from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.
Match Details
Date
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time
4:00 am ET/1:00 am PT
Venue
Gaddafi Stadium
Location
Lahore, Pakistan
TV Channel
Willow TV
Live Stream
England Lineup
Jos Buttler leads a struggling England side that includes Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Mark Wood. The team has lost four consecutive bilateral series since their disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign.
Key Players to Watch:
- Jos Buttler (Captain/Wicketkeeper)
- Joe Root
- Mark Wood
- Adil Rashid
Recent Form
England enters this match in poor form, having lost their last four series against West Indies, Australia, and India. Their batting lineup will face a significant challenge against Australia's bowling attack, particularly in Asian conditions where England has historically struggled with a record of 76 wins and 88 losses.
How to Watch
The match will air live on Willow TV starting at 4:00 AM ET. The day-night contest begins at 2:00 PM local time in Lahore, with the first session running from 2:00-5:30 PM followed by a 40-minute interval.
Tournament Impact
This Group B clash is crucial for both teams' semifinal hopes. Only two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage. England must improve their recent form to have any chance of progressing in a challenging group that also includes South Africa and Afghanistan.
