How to watch today's Empoli vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off securing a place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, AC Milan will now turn their attention back to Serie A, hoping to reignite their stuttering push for a top-four finish when they host Empoli on Saturday.

The visitors arrive at San Siro in dire form, having been thumped 4-1 by Juventus in Turin last weekend, extending their winless run to eight matches.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri let victory slip through their fingers in the Derby della Madonnina, conceding a late equalizer to Inter Milan. However, with fresh reinforcements from the January transfer window now in the mix, Milan will be eager to build momentum after eliminating Roma in midweek.

Consistency has eluded Stefano Pioli’s men, as they have not managed back-to-back league victories since September, though they have dominated this fixture in recent years.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Empoli vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Empoli vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, February 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Empoli's injury woes persist, with Ola Solbakken, Pietro Pellegri, Nicolas Haas, Saba Sazonov, and Tyronne Ebuehi all sidelined, while Tino Anjorin, Jacopo Fazzini, and Ardian Ismajli face late fitness tests. However, center-back Mattia Viti has returned to full training.

While Alberto Grassi and Giuseppe Pezzella are available again following suspensions, Youssef Maleh will miss out after picking up a red card against Juventus.

Leading the Empoli attack, Lorenzo Colombo—on loan from Milan—has found the net five times in 23 Serie A appearances this term. He needs just one more goal to set a new personal best and will be eager to prove a point while partnering Sebastiano Esposito, who remains under contract with Inter.

AC Milan team news

After making an immediate impact off the bench in midweek, both Joao Felix—who netted on his debut—and Mexican forward Santiago Gimenez should see more minutes. The latter arrives with an impressive pedigree, having bagged 65 goals in 105 appearances across all competitions for Feyenoord. With Alvaro Morata exiting mid-season, Gimenez will compete with Tammy Abraham for the role of Milan’s focal point in attack.

With a Champions League playoff against Gimenez's former club on the horizon, manager Sergio Conceicao may look to rotate his squad. Another recent recruit, ex-Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil, is available, but Milan will still be without injured trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Emerson Royal, and Alessandro Florenzi.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links