How to watch today's Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Deutsche Bank Park will set the stage for a heavyweight DFB-Pokal showdown on Tuesday, as Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Borussia Dortmund in a tie that feels more like a cup final than a second-round clash.

The Eagles breezed past Engers 5-0 in the opening round back in August, one of six victories from their 12 outings so far this campaign. Meanwhile, BVB edged Rot-Weiss Essen 1-0 to reach this stage. Frankfurt finally found some respite from their recent struggles on Saturday, defeating St. Pauli 2-0 in the Bundesliga, their first clean sheet in 11 matches.

Before that win, Dino Toppmoller's men had leaked 22 goals in their last six fixtures, though they’ve rediscovered some attacking spark, netting at least twice in five of their previous eight games across all competitions. Currently sitting sixth in the league with 13 points, they remain just four behind fourth-placed Dortmund, though the gap to leaders Bayern Munich has already ballooned to 11.

For Niko Kovac, Dortmund’s title hopes are fading fast after a 2-1 defeat to Bayern earlier this month. Still, his side have responded well, stringing together a 1-0 victory over FC Köln and a thrilling 4-2 win against Copenhagen in the Champions League. That run means they've now won five of their last seven fixtures, losing just once.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the DFB-Pokal game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

DFB-Pokal - DFB Pokal Deutsche Bank Park

The DFB-Pokal match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

It will kick off at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Expect Frankfurt to take this cup tie seriously, with Jonathan Burkardt likely leading the line once again.

Midfield maestro Hugo Larsson could also be handed a start after impressing off the bench against St. Pauli, offering crucial distribution in the middle of the park. Between the sticks, Michael Zetterer may keep his place after a weekend shutout, though Kaua Santos remains an option.

Borussia Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, Niklas Sule is expected to return to the starting XI, slotting into a three-man defence. In midfield, Marcel Sabitzer could replace Pascal Gross, pairing up with Felix Nmecha in a double pivot.

Further forward, Julian Brandt should operate just behind striker Serhou Guirassy, tasked with providing the creative spark in what promises to be a fiery cup encounter.

