How to watch today’s Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks.

The clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks is set to take place on March 30, 2024, at 4:00 pm EDT in an NHL match.

The Edmonton Oilers will play with the Anaheim Ducks, who are currently on a three-game losing run. Edmonton has a great overall record with 44 wins, 23 losses, and 4 ties. They have done especially well against teams in the Pacific Division, where they have 14 wins and 7 losses.

The Oilers are tenth in the league and get called for 9.9 penalty minutes per game on average.

On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks have had a tough time in their division. They are 5-12-1 against teams from the Pacific Division and have a record of 24 wins, 45 losses, and 4 ties overall. The Ducks have been called for 403 penalties, which is more than any other team in the league and averages 5.5 per game.

This Saturday's game is the fourth time this season that these two teams have played with each other. The last time these two teams played, the Oilers won 5-3.

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks: Date & Puck Drop Time

The NHL match between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks will take place on 30 March 2024 at 4:00 pm EDT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, Canada.

Date Saturday, March 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm EDT Arena Rogers Place Location Edmonton, AB, Canada

How to watch the NHL match Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans have numerous alternatives to tune in and watch the action-packed showdown, including SN360, SNW, BSSD, BSSC, and ESPN+. To make sure fans don't miss a second of exciting hockey action, these networks provide comprehensive coverage, whether you prefer cable television or streaming alternatives.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99-month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Edmonton Oilers vs Anaheim Ducks Team News

Edmonton Oilers Team News

The Edmonton Oilers are having a season with both wins and losses. Top players like Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman are making the season even more exciting. Even though the Oilers have had to deal with issues like Evander Kane's day-to-day status, McDavis's great play has helped them stay stable and in control.

McDavid has been a big part of the team's offensive success and important wins. He has an amazing 122 points, which include 27 goals and 95 assists. Along with his play, Zach Hyman's addition to the offense makes Edmonton stronger by adding depth and versatility to the ice.

The Oilers keep going even though they have had failures. They rely on the exceptional skill and leadership of their star players to help them succeed in the highly competitive world of professional hockey

Anaheim Ducks Team News

The Anaheim Ducks are having a tough time because some of their most important players are hurt before their next game. Brock McGinn is out with a back injury, which leaves a hole in the team's lineup. This changes how they attack and how they play overall on the ice.

Radko Gudas's day-to-day state with an upper-body injury makes things even more difficult on defense since his physical presence and defensive skills are very important to the team. Max Jones's injury to his upper body makes things even harder for the Ducks because they are missing another skilled player who would have helped their scoring depth.

Even with these setbacks, the Ducks need to be flexible and depend on their depth players to step up and fill in the gaps. They need to show resilience and determination as they try to get past these problems and win their next games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks in NHL matches: