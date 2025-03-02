How to Watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream NASCAR at COTA Austin.

The NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up for an exciting weekend of road course racing at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, set for Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. ET, marks the third race of the 2025 season and the first road course challenge for drivers.

Race Information

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Where Austin, Texas TV Channel FOX Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Race Preview

This year's event brings a significant change to the track layout. For the first time, NASCAR will utilize COTA's shorter 2.356-mile National Course configuration, featuring 20 challenging turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes. This new layout is expected to create tighter racing and potentially shave about a minute off lap times, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans and drivers alike.

The entry list boasts a full field of 37 drivers, including some intriguing storylines. All eyes will be on 18-year-old Connor Zilisch, making his Cup Series debut for Trackhouse Racing in the No. 87 car. Another road course specialist to watch is Shane van Gisbergen, who enters as the betting favorite after his impressive Chicago Street Race victory last year.

Defending race winner William Byron will look to repeat his success from 2024, while other top contenders include Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Tyler Reddick, who have all shown prowess on road courses. The race will consist of 95 laps, divided into three stages, with a substantial purse of $11,055,250 up for grabs.

