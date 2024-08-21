How to watch today's Dynamo Kiev vs Red Bull Salzburg Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Dynamo Kyiv and Salzburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Just two games away from securing a spot in the group stage, Dynamo Kiev and Red Bull Salzburg meet on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their pivotal Champions League playoff.

Dynamo have successfully navigated past Partizan Belgrade and Rangers to reach this decisive stage, while Salzburg advanced by narrowly defeating Twente in the third qualifying round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Salzburg kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Arena Lublin

The UEFA Champions League playoff match between Dynamo Kyiv and Red Bull Salzburg will be played at Arena Lublin in Lublin, Poland.

It will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT on Wednesday, August 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Salzburg online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match between Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Team news & squads

Dynamo Kyiv team news

Dynamo are likely to field a lineup similar to the one that faced Rangers in the second leg last week, though Oleksandr Pikhalyonok is a strong candidate to break into the starting eleven.

Pikhalyonok shares two goals in European qualifying this season with Oleksandr Karavaev and captain Andriy Yarmolenko, who has scored 24 times in 100 UEFA competition appearances.

Like Yarmolenko and Pikhalyonok, Vladyslav Vanat also found the back of the net during Saturday's league victory and is expected to pair up with his captain in Lublin.

Unfortunately, centre-back Maksym Dyachuk will be sidelined due to an arm injury, while young striker Matviy Ponomarenko is out with an ankle issue.

Dynamo Kiev possible XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Popov, Mykhavko, Vivcharenko; Brazhko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Buyalskyi, Kabayev; Vanat.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Neshcheret, Morhun, Ihnatenko Defenders: Vivcharenko, Dyachuk, Popov, Karavayev, Malysh, Tymchyk, Ceballos, Mykhavko, Bilovar, Dubinchak Midfielders: Brazhko, Shepelyev, Voloshyn, Shaparenko, Rubchynskyi, Lonwijk, Andriyevskyi, Kabayev, Buyalskyi, Diallo, Tsarenko, Braharu, Pikhalyonok, Mykhaylenko, Peikrishvili Forwards: Yarmolenko, Vanat, Supryaha, Ponomarenko

Salzburg team news

Salzburg's Karim Konate—who netted 20 league goals last season—remains sidelined with a knee injury. The Ivorian striker is joined on the injury list by Fernando, Takumu Kawamura, and Dijon Kameri.

In their qualifying campaign so far, midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard has been the top scorer for Die Roten Bullen with three goals, and he's likely to start behind the attack, which could be spearheaded by either the in-form Moussa Yeo or the towering Serbian striker Petar Ratkov.

With Konate unavailable, attention will shift to another highly-regarded forward, Oscar Gloukh, who recently scored a hat-trick against Blau-Weiss Linz.

Red Bull Salzburg possible XI: Blaswich; Dedic, Baidoo, Piatkowski, Terzic; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Kjaergaard; Gloukh, Yeo, Nene.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Konaté, Dorgeles, Šimić, Ratkov, Fernando, Daghim Defenders: Gloukh, Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douath, Capaldo, Bidstrup, Diambou, Yeo, Kameri, Kawamura, Tijani Midfielders: Piątkowski, Dedić, Terzić, Solet, Guindo, Van der Brempt, Baidoo, Okoh, Blank, Morgalla, Hofer Forwards: Blaswich, Schlager, Krumrey

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

