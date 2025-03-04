How to Watch Donald Trump's Presidential Address to Congress: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Donald Trump's Presidential Address to Congress.

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress since returning to the White House for his second term. The highly anticipated speech will take place on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9 pm ET in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Event Information

Date Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Where US House of Representatives Chamber TV Channel Multiple Major Networks Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

This address comes at a crucial time for the Trump administration, as they aim to reshape the federal government, intensify efforts against illegal immigration, and redefine America's global position. With Republicans holding majorities in both the Senate and House, Trump has a favorable environment to push forward his legislative agenda.

Key topics expected to be covered in the address include:

Economic reforms: Trump may discuss plans to extend tax cuts, simplify the tax system, and potentially reduce corporate tax rates. Immigration: The president is likely to emphasize his commitment to border security, including increased funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall and implementing a large-scale deportation program. Government restructuring: Trump might touch on his administration's efforts to transform federal agencies and consolidate executive power. Foreign policy: The speech may outline Trump's vision for America's role on the global stage. The address will be broadcast live across multiple networks and streaming platforms, allowing Americans nationwide to tune in. As with previous joint sessions, members of the Supreme Court and Trump's Cabinet will be in attendance, except for the designated survivor.

