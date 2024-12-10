How to watch today's Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic aim to build on their strong Champions League form as they head to face Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

For Dinamo Zagreb, the campaign started disastrously with a crushing 9-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in September. However, the Croatian champions have since regained their footing, earning a draw against Monaco and securing victories over Slovan Bratislava and RB Salzburg. Their resurgence hit a stumbling block with a heavy 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in their most recent European clash. Dinamo currently sits 23rd in the Champions League standings, narrowly above Real Madrid and PSG, comfortably within the qualification zone.

Meanwhile, things are even brighter for Celtic, who are three spots higher and one point ahead, having suffered just one loss in five group matches. Like Dinamo, Celtic's sole defeat came at the hands of German opposition, a 7-1 thrashing against Borussia Dortmund. Despite that setback, the Hoops have chalked up wins over Slovan Bratislava and RB Leipzig, while also securing valuable draws at Atalanta and at home against Club Brugge. Impressively, that loss to Dortmund remains Celtic’s only defeat across all competitions this season.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stadion Maksimir

The UEFA Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Celtic will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET/ 9:45 am PT on Tuesday, December 10 in the US.

Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb team news

Dinamo Zagreb boast a vibrant yet youthful squad, which has shown flashes of brilliance but struggles with consistency due to its lack of experience. They will be without rising star Petar Sucic, sidelined with a foot injury, while experienced striker Bruno Petkovic faces a race against time to recover from adductor pain, putting his participation in doubt.

Dinamo's injury woes continue, with Juan Cordoba (knee) and Josip Misic (calf) also unavailable for selection. Despite these setbacks, the Croatian champions can still count on their wildcard, winger Marko Pjaca, to provide a creative spark in Tuesday's encounter.

Celtic team news

Celtic head into this week's clash in Croatia with a fully-fit squad and no fresh suspensions following their dominant display against Hibernian. The only absentee for Brendan Rodgers' side remains Odin Thiago Holm, who is still recovering from a calf issue and is unlikely to feature on Tuesday.

Nicolas Kuhn was substituted at halftime during the victory over Hibernian, but Rodgers clarified the decision was purely tactical. As such, Kuhn is expected to retain his spot in the attack alongside Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda, with the trio poised to spearhead Celtic's counter-attacking strategy.

DZG Last 2 matches CEL 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Dinamo Zagreb 4 - 3 Celtic

Celtic 1 - 0 Dinamo Zagreb 4 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

