How to watch today's Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dinamo Zagreb approaches the final matchday of their UEFA Champions League league phase with hopes of securing a spot in the top 24 as they gear up to face an unpredictable AC Milan side.

The clash is set to take place at Stadion Maksimir, with Milan having already guaranteed at least a playoff berth. Dinamo, however, must collect all three points to keep their European dreams alive.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live on Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stadion Maksimir

The UEFA Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan will be played at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, January 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb team news

On the Dinamo side, Sandro Kulenovic has been their standout performer, tallying three goals in the league phase—just one shy of the club’s record in the competition. He is expected to spearhead the attack in this must-win encounter.

Unfortunately for Dinamo, they will be without Bruno Petkovic (adductor injury) and Petar Sucic (foot injury), while Lukas Kacavenda is suspended. Recent acquisition Wilfried Kanga is also unavailable for selection.

AC Milan team news

With Sunday's Derby della Madonnina against Inter looming, Milan manager Sergio Conceicao may rotate his squad, especially after publicly criticizing his team's lacklustre performance in a narrow win over Parma last weekend.

Samuel Chukwueze marked his return to action in dramatic style, netting a stoppage-time winner on Sunday. However, the Rossoneri remain without Emerson Royal, Malick Thiaw, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Noah Okafor, and long-term absentee Alessandro Florenzi.

Recent loan signing Kyle Walker won't feature in this match as he is ineligible until the knockout stages. Adding to their defensive headaches, Davide Calabria is suspended, leaving either Filippo Terracciano or Davide Bartesaghi to deputize at right-back.

Milan’s European resurgence has been driven by standout performances from three key players: Rafael Leao, who leads the competition with 26 completed dribbles and has scored three goals; Christian Pulisic, who has contributed to five goals in his last six Champions League starts; and Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, whose consistent displays have been invaluable.

