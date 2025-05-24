How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Jackson Jobe and the Detroit Tigers return to action Friday night at Comerica Park, where they’ll face the Cleveland Guardians and right-hander Slade Cecconi in the second game of their series.

The Guardians snapped out of a recent funk by picking up their second consecutive win Thursday, shutting out Detroit in the series opener. That victory brought Cleveland’s record to 27-22, pulling them into a second-place tie in the AL Central, still five games back of division-leading Detroit.

The Tigers, meanwhile, stumbled in a rare lopsided loss, just their third defeat over their past 10 contests. They came into Friday with a strong 33-18 record, maintaining a five-game cushion over Cleveland, Minnesota, and Kansas City in the Central standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Tigers vs the Cleveland Guardians MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: FOX

FOX Local TV Channel: FDSDET and CLEG