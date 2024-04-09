How to watch today’s Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between the Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The NHL clash between the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals will take place on April 9, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Amidst a very important playoff run, the Washington Capitals have lost six games in a row, and their offense isn't working well. On the other hand, the Red Wings secured some valuable wins last week, making them a better contender for a playoff spot than the Capitals. The Red Wings have a clear edge when they play at home, having won 22 of their 38 games this season.

This is a crucial game for both teams, but the Red Wings are in a better position and should be able to take advantage of playing at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know to watch today's Red Wings vs Capitals game.

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals: Date & Time

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Washington Capitals in a high-voltage NHL match on April 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, USA.

Date April 09, 2024 Time 7:00 pm EDT Arena Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, MI, USA

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the action of the NHL match between the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals online on Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligation and no hidden expenses.

Detroit Red Wings vs Washington Capitals Team News

Detroit Red Wings Team News

The Detroit Red Wings have had a rough stretch lately, having lost to the Rangers, and the Panthers beat the Lightning and the Sabres. They score an average of 3.31 goals per game and are 23.1 percent effective when they have the powerplay.

For Detroit, Dylan Larkin leads the team in goals with 31, and Shayne Gostisbehere leads the team in assists with 40. With 209 shots on goal, Alex DeBrincat has been a relentless player.

They can do better defensively because they can give up 3.29 goals a game on average. Despite this, they are able to stop 79.6% of their opponent's powerplays.

Ville Husso has stopped 658 shots and given up 62 goals, while Alex Lyon has stopped 1,254 shots and given up 115 goals.

Improving their goaltender's support and making their defense stronger could help the team perform better overall.

Washington Capitals Team News

The Washington Capitals have had a difficult run lately, losing to the Maple Leafs, the Bruins, the Sabres, the Penguins, the Hurricanes, and the Senators. They score an average of 2.65 goals per game, which means they make 20.6% of their power play chances.

Alex Ovechkin leads the offensive attack with 29 goals, John Carlson leads with 40 assists, and Tom Wilson has 162 shots on goal.

They can do better defensively because they give up 3.17 goals a game on average. They are stopping 78.5 percent of the power plays made by their opponents.

Darcy Kuemper has stopped 940 shots and given up 103 goals, while Charlie Lindgren has stopped 1294 shots and given up 120 goals.

To get back on track after their recent losses, the Capitals may need to improve their defense and help their goaltenders.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Detroit Red Wings and the Washington Capitals in the NHL matchups: