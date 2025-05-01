How to watch today's Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pistons vs Knicks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The regular season and play-in tournament are now firmly in the rearview mirror, and the postseason spotlight shifts to Detroit on Thursday as the third-seeded New York Knicks look to put away the sixth-seeded Pistons in Game 6 of their first-round best-of-seven series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Detroit Pistons vs the New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Pistons and the Knicks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Thursday, May 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pistons and the Knicks live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Detroit Pistons team news & key performers

On the Pistons’ side, Cade Cunningham was the catalyst in Game 5, stuffing the stat sheet with 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Detroit, ranked 10th in postseason scoring (105.4 ppg), has been strong on the glass, pulling down 45.5 boards per game, good for third overall. Their ball movement remains a work in progress, tied for 14th with 18.5 assists per game. Defensively, they’re holding opponents to 106.4 points, tied for ninth.

Cunningham has carried the scoring load for Detroit, averaging 25.4 points, 8.6 boards, and 8.8 dimes in the playoffs. Tobias Harris (16 points, 8.2 rebounds) and Malik Beasley (12.8 points) provide solid secondary options, while Tim Hardaway Jr. (13 points), Jalen Duren (10 points, 11.6 rebounds), and rookie Ronald Holland II offer energy and support.

Dennis Schroder (13.2 points, 2.6 assists), Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson (10.4 points, five rebounds), and Paul Reed round out a balanced but hungry Pistons rotation under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

New York Knicks team news & key performers

OG Anunoby paced six Knicks players in double digits with 19 points and eight boards in the defeat, but it wasn't enough to offset the team’s late-game breakdown.

Statistically, New York enters Game 6 tied for seventh in playoff scoring with 106.4 points per outing. They sit 14th in rebounding (39.4 per game) and share 12th in assists (20.2). On the defensive end, they’re holding their own, ranking seventh by surrendering just 105.4 points per contest.

Jalen Brunson has been the offensive engine this postseason, putting up 29.8 points and 8.4 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributes 21.6 points and nine boards per night. Anunoby (16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds), Mikal Bridges (14.4 points), and the versatile Josh Hart (11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists) have all made meaningful contributions.

Depth pieces like Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Mitchell Robinson continue to play valuable roles. As a team, the Knicks are shooting 44.4% from the field, which places them 11th among playoff squads.

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Head-to-Head Record