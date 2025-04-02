How to watch today's Derby County vs Preston EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Derby and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby will take on Preston in the Championship at Pride Park on Wednesday.

Derby will be confident of picking up what would be a fourth win in a row. They are 22nd in the standings and will depend on this recent surge in form to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Preston are 14th in the standings and are heading into the game on the back of a defeat against Aston Villa. They will be hoping to bounce back with a win here.

How to watch Derby vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Derby vs Preston kick-off time

Championship - Championship Pride Park

The match will be played at the Pride Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Derby team news

Derby County will be without several key players for the rest of the season, including Ben Osborn, Curtis Nelson, and David Ozoh.

Preston team news

Preston suffered a major setback during the international break as goalkeeper Freddie Woodman picked up an ankle injury while training.

The Lilywhites will also be without the suspended Sam Greenwood and midfielder Alistair McCann, who has been sidelined since early March due to injury.

