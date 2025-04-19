This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets and No. 5 seed LA Clippers are set to tip off their first-round best-of-seven series on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Nuggets and the Clippers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tip-off Time

3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

Venue

Ball Arena

Location

Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nuggets and the Clippers live on:

  • National TV: ESPN
  • Streaming service: Fubo, Sling
Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Denver Nuggets team news & key performers

Denver's 50-win campaign was fueled by MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, who joined an elite group—including Russell Westbrook—as one of only three players to average a triple-double for an entire season. While the Nuggets struggled at times on defense and lacked consistency outside of Jokic, they’ll look to get key contributions from Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and the supporting cast to make another deep postseason run.

LA Clippers team news & key performers

James Harden paced the Clippers through the regular season, averaging nearly 23 points and close to nine assists per contest. Ivica Zubac emerged as a Most Improved Player candidate thanks to his team-best 12.6 rebounds per game, while two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is expected to be at full strength after appearing in just 37 games.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Head-to-Head Record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

01/09/2025

NBA

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers

126–103

12/14/2024

NBA

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers

120–98

12/02/2024

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets

126–122

10/27/2024

NBA

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers

104–109

07/13/2024

LVSL

Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets

88–78

