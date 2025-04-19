How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets and No. 5 seed LA Clippers are set to tip off their first-round best-of-seven series on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Nuggets and the Clippers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Saturday, April 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nuggets and the Clippers live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Denver Nuggets team news & key performers

Denver's 50-win campaign was fueled by MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, who joined an elite group—including Russell Westbrook—as one of only three players to average a triple-double for an entire season. While the Nuggets struggled at times on defense and lacked consistency outside of Jokic, they’ll look to get key contributions from Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and the supporting cast to make another deep postseason run.

LA Clippers team news & key performers

James Harden paced the Clippers through the regular season, averaging nearly 23 points and close to nine assists per contest. Ivica Zubac emerged as a Most Improved Player candidate thanks to his team-best 12.6 rebounds per game, while two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is expected to be at full strength after appearing in just 37 games.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Head-to-Head Record