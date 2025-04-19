How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets and No. 5 seed LA Clippers are set to tip off their first-round best-of-seven series on Saturday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time
The Nuggets and the Clippers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Date
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Tip-off Time
3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
Venue
Ball Arena
Location
Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nuggets and the Clippers live on:
Denver Nuggets team news & key performers
Denver's 50-win campaign was fueled by MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic, who joined an elite group—including Russell Westbrook—as one of only three players to average a triple-double for an entire season. While the Nuggets struggled at times on defense and lacked consistency outside of Jokic, they’ll look to get key contributions from Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and the supporting cast to make another deep postseason run.
LA Clippers team news & key performers
James Harden paced the Clippers through the regular season, averaging nearly 23 points and close to nine assists per contest. Ivica Zubac emerged as a Most Improved Player candidate thanks to his team-best 12.6 rebounds per game, while two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is expected to be at full strength after appearing in just 37 games.
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Head-to-Head Record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
01/09/2025
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Clippers
126–103
12/14/2024
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Clippers
120–98
12/02/2024
NBA
Los Angeles Clippers
Denver Nuggets
126–122
10/27/2024
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Clippers
104–109
07/13/2024
LVSL
Los Angeles Clippers
Denver Nuggets
88–78