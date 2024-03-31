How to watch the IPL match DC vs CSK, as well as the play start time and team news.

The clash between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings is set to take place on 31 March 2024, at 10:00 AM ET in match-13 IPL 2024.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had an interesting rivalry for a long time. In their previous meetings, CSK won 19 times and DC won 10 times. CSK has been a strong team statistically, averaging 166 runs per match and going as high as 223 runs and as low as 110 runs. On the other hand, DC has been behind, averaging 147.4 runs per match and going as much as 198 runs and as low as 83 runs. The last time these two teams played was on May 20, 2023, CSK beat DC by a large margin of 77 runs. Both teams are trying to be the best in the IPL 2021 season, so this match up is sure to be exciting as they compete for supremacy once more.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Date & Play Start Time

The match between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings will take place on 31 March 2024, at 10:00 AM ET at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Date 31 March 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 AM ET Venue Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Location Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India

How to watch DC vs CSK IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for WillowTV is SlighTV. SlingTV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Team News

Delhi Capitals Team News

The Delhi Capitals have been an important part of the IPL since the beginning, always putting on great shows on the field. They have won the coveted trophy once, but their journey has been rough. This is usually because they don't have great all-rounders or cohesive teamwork, which led to lower standings in the previous season.

The team's luck will change a lot this season, though, when Rishabh Pant comes back as captain. Well-known bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have joined them, and their contributions will be very important.

With David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Shai Hope leading their strong batting lineup, the Capitals want to put in a great show and prove once again that they are a serious contender for the IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings Team News

During the IPL 2024 season, Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as captain of the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni, a seasoned veteran, is by his side and helps him a lot. Gaikwad's leadership is strengthened by Dhoni's guidance.

The CSK team has been in great shape since the first game, which sets a high standard for the rest of the season. Suresh Raina, an experienced campaigner, is also on the team, which makes it even stronger by adding depth and skill to their lineup.

With a mix of new players and experienced veterans, CSK is ready to make a big statement in the IPL 2024 tournament, led by Gaikwad.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings in IPL matches: