How to Watch DC Defenders vs Arlington Renegades: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

We’re in for a compelling XFL Conference clash in Week 8 as the Arlington Renegades head to Audi Field to square off with the DC Defenders in a game that carries major playoff implications.

With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Renegades are still in the hunt for a postseason spot. However, with only two teams from each conference advancing, time is running out. The DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks currently top the table with identical 5-2 records, while Arlington is hanging on at 3-4, needing wins and a little help to sneak in.

The Defenders have already bested the Battlehawks once this year and are eyeing a potential top seed if they can stay hot. That Week 10 rematch might end up deciding postseason positioning rather than qualification—if DC takes care of business this week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the DC Defenders vs Arlington Renegades UFL game.

DC Defenders vs Arlington Renegades: Date & kickoff time

The Defenders will take on the Renegades in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

When Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Audi Field Location Washington, D.C., United States

How to watch DC Defenders vs Arlington Renegades on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

DC Defenders vs Arlington Renegades Team News & Key Players

DC Defenders team news

At the heart of DC’s offense is quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who’s been steering the ship with 1,473 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions so far. His completion percentage sits at 50.2%, but he’s made the big plays when they’ve mattered. One of his top weapons, Chris Rowland, has emerged as the go-to guy in the passing game. The 5'8 receiver leads the team with 403 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 32 catches, clearly separating himself as Ta'amu’s most trusted target.

In the backfield, Deon Jackson shares snaps with Abram Smith. Despite Smith logging more carries, his production has been underwhelming, averaging just 31 yards per game. That said, the ground game still provides enough of a threat to keep defenses honest.

Arlington Renegades team news

On the flip side, Arlington’s Luis Perez has been more efficient, completing 70.8% of his passes for 1,145 yards over six outings. While he’s thrown just three touchdowns compared to four interceptions, his accuracy has helped the Renegades stay competitive. The backfield has been led by Dae Dae Hunter, who’s rushed for 255 yards and a touchdown across seven games. In the receiving corps, Deontay Burnett has been steady with 235 yards and two scores, but the standout has been tight end Sal Cannella. The 6'4 pass catcher leads the team in receptions (30) and averages 42.7 yards per game, giving Perez a big-bodied target across the middle.