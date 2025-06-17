How to watch Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries, including how to watch and team news.

The Golden State Valkyries will look to keep their recent hot streak alive when they travel to the Lone Star State for a Tuesday night showdown against the struggling Dallas Wings at College Park Center.

Golden State enters the matchup riding high on a three-game winning streak, evening their record at 5-5 on the season. The Valkyries currently sit in sixth place in the WNBA standings, trailing the first-place Minnesota Lynx by 4.5 games. They've had mixed results away from home, going 2-3 in road contests this season. After enduring a rough patch with four straight losses, the Valkyries have bounced back in impressive fashion and appear to be gaining momentum at just the right time.

On the other end of the spectrum, things have gone from bad to worse for Dallas. The Wings are off to a dismal 1-11 start and are firmly planted at the bottom of the league standings. Home court has provided no sanctuary either, as Dallas is winless in five games at College Park Center. They’ve dropped seven consecutive contests, five of which were decided by double-digit margins.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Wings vs Valkryies game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries will take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: KFAA, KPIX, and KMAX 31

KFAA, KPIX, and KMAX 31 Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries Team News & Key Performers

Dallas Wings Team News

Dallas, meanwhile, squandered a golden opportunity for their second win of the year in a heartbreaking 88-84 road loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, June 13. The Wings held an 11-point lead with just four minutes remaining but faltered down the stretch, surrendering a 13-2 run to end the game. Turnovers proved costly, Dallas coughed up the ball 16 times, leading to 17 Las Vegas points. Despite the loss, Arike Ogunbowale poured in 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, doing her best to carry the team.

Rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot for the Wings this season, averaging a team-high 17.4 points to go along with 6.1 assists per game. Forward Myisha Hines-Allen leads Dallas on the boards, pulling down 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Golden State Valkyries Team News

Golden State’s latest victory came in a gritty 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm on Saturday, June 14. The Valkyries grabbed control early, taking a first-quarter lead they never relinquished. They shot an efficient 48.3% from the floor but struggled from long range, converting just 16.7% of their three-point attempts. Dominating the glass proved pivotal, they outrebounded Seattle 33-20.

Veteran forward Kayla Thornton turned in a standout performance with 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting and added 12 boards to notch a double-double. Thornton has been a steady presence all season, leading the team in both scoring (14.4 PPG) and rebounding (7.4 RPG). Point guard Veronica Burton continues to be the engine of the offense, dishing out a team-best 5.4 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: