How to watch Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Wings (3-12) will lean on veteran scorer Arike Ogunbowale, currently 15th in the WNBA, averaging 16.8 points per game, when they welcome Allisha Gray and the surging Atlanta Dream (10-4) to College Park Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Atlanta has been steadily climbing the standings and now sits just a half-game back of the defending champion New York Liberty in the Eastern Conference. The Dream extended their strong form Sunday with a 93-80 victory over the struggling Chicago Sky, marking their second straight win and fourth in their last five contests.

The Wings, meanwhile, are navigating a rebuilding season. With a youthful roster, a new coaching staff, and top rookie Paige Bueckers learning the ropes in her debut campaign, Dallas is clearly in a transition phase. But despite their early-season struggles, glimpses of promise are starting to show.

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream will take place on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at College Park Center, in Arlington, Texas.

Date Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Peachtree TV and KFAA

Peachtree TV and KFAA Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream Team News & Key Performers

Dallas Wings Team News

For Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale dropped 27 points in their latest outing, while Paige Bueckers continued to show star potential with a well-rounded performance: 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. While the Wings have picked up only three wins in their first 15 games, Bueckers’ growth and Ogunbowale’s steady scoring provide a silver lining as the franchise looks to turn the corner.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Against Chicago, Rhyne Howard paced Atlanta with 22 points, while Allisha Gray added 19 of her own. Brionna Jones notched a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Dream also got strong contributions off the bench from Te-Hina Paopao and Naz Hillmon, who chipped in 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Defensively, Atlanta has been one of the W’s stingiest squads. They rank third in points allowed, third in three-point defense, and seventh in overall field goal defense. The Dream also led the league in rebounding margin, are third in scoring margin, and rank sixth in turnover differential, a testament to their disciplined play on both ends of the floor.

Head-to-Head Records

