How to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars vs the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Colorado Avalanche aim to tighten their grip on the series as they head into Game 2 against the Dallas Stars on Monday night, riding the momentum from a dominant Game 1 performance.

In the series opener on Saturday, Colorado took control after a scoreless first period, striking twice in the second and outscoring Dallas 3-1 in the third to notch a 5-1 road victory. Despite taking just 24 shots, the Avalanche converted on five of them—an impressive 21% shooting efficiency. Their attack was both opportunistic and clinical, putting Dallas on the back foot throughout the final 40 minutes.

The Stars, meanwhile, continued a troubling trend of stumbling out of the playoff gate. Saturday’s loss marked their eighth straight defeat in Game 1s since 2022. Under head coach Pete DeBoer, Dallas is 0-7 in playoff openers, including six losses at home—an unwanted streak that speaks volumes about their slow starts. Despite matching Colorado in shots (24), the Stars struggled to generate quality scoring chances and failed to find the net until midway through the third period.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Stars vs the Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche will meet in an epic NHL action on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Dallas Stars team news

For the Stars, veteran forward Matt Duchene led the way with 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists), but Dallas will need more firepower across the board to avoid a daunting 0-2 hole. Goalie Jake Oettinger, who went 36-18-4 with a .909 save percentage during the season, will be tasked with bouncing back after surrendering five goals in the opener.

Colorado Avalanche team news

Nathan MacKinnon continues to be the heartbeat of the Avalanche’s offense, finishing the regular season with a blistering 116 points—32 goals and 84 assists. Defenseman Cale Makar remains a dynamic two-way threat, tallying 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists), while Mikko Rantanen contributes with 88 points of his own, including 32 goals.

Between the pipes, Mackenzie Blackwood provides steady goaltending. He posted a 28-21-6 record in the regular season, with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, ranking eighth among NHL netminders.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record