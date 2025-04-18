How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The No. 10 seed Dallas Mavericks head to FedExForum on Friday, April 18, for a high-stakes NBA Play-In showdown against the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies, with a playoff berth hanging in the balance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Mavericks and the Grizzlies will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT, at State Farm Arena in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Friday, April 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mavs and the Grizzlies live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

Since arriving in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade on February 1, Anthony Davis has anchored this Dallas team. The All-Star forward continues to prove his elite status, pouring in 27 points and grabbing nine boards in Wednesday’s win. Davis has now topped the 23-point mark in four of his last five outings and will again be the focal point of the Mavericks’ offense.

Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson chipped in with a red-hot 23-point performance in Sacramento, drilling five of seven from beyond the arc. Off the bench, Brandon Williams provided a spark, tallying 17 points in just 18 minutes—potentially earning him extended minutes in this do-or-die contest.

Memphis Grizzlies team news & key performers

The Grizzlies are monitoring the status of star guard Ja Morant, who is listed as a game-time decision due to an ankle issue. However, with the season on the line, expectations are high that the explosive guard will be ready. Morant was solid in Tuesday’s loss, finishing with 22 points, three assists, and three rebounds. He’s been a thorn in Dallas’ side all year, averaging 31 points, six assists, and three rebounds in two meetings.

For Memphis to advance, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to rise to the occasion. Bane was lights out against the Warriors, scoring 30 on 11-of-21 shooting, while Jackson added 18 points in the loss.

One to watch is rookie big man Zach Edey, who draws the tough assignment of slowing down Davis. The towering first-round pick has been a force on the glass lately, coming off a 14-point, 17-rebound showing. Since the start of April, Edey is averaging north of 16 rebounds per contest, offering a strong presence in the paint.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Head-to-Head Record