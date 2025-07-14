How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Mavericks vs Hornets NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Charlotte Hornets will put their perfect NBA Las Vegas Summer League record on the line Monday as they square off with the Dallas Mavericks in what promises to be a competitive showdown at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Mavericks vs Hornets: Date and tip-off time

The Mavericks and the Hornets will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Monday, July 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Mavericks vs Hornets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mavericks and the Hornets live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo (Try for free!)

Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

Dallas moved to 1-1 with their victory last time out but will need others to step up in Flagg’s absence. Miles Kelly was the only Mavs starter besides Cooper Flagg to reach double figures, scoring 11 points with two boards and a pair of steals. Off the bench, Maxwell Cleveland added eight points and pulled down four rebounds.

Charlotte Hornets team news & key performers

First-round pick Tidjane Salaun added 16 points along with six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Liam McNeeley chipped in with 14 points and five rebounds, while MJ Walker provided a spark off the bench, finishing with 18 points and three rebounds.

Mavericks vs Hornets Head-to-Head Record