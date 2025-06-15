How to watch today's Czechia U21 vs Germany U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 match between Czechia U21 and Germany U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Czech Republic U21 are set to lock horns with Germany U21 at the MOL Arena this Sunday, as both sides gear up for their second group-stage clash of the 2025 U21 European Championship.

Czechia have struggled to make a dent in the U21 Euros since lifting the trophy in Switzerland back in 2002, having only once made it out of the group stage in the years since. In the previous edition, they did claim a memorable scalp, beating Germany courtesy of a late strike from Martin Vitík, but that was also the only match in which they found the back of the net. Ultimately, England and Israel pipped them to the knockout rounds.

Fast forward to this year, and history repeated itself. Czechia's campaign began with a familiar stumble, a 2-0 defeat to England. Goals right before and after the break put the reigning champions firmly in the driver's seat.

Daniel Fila did briefly breathe life into Czechia's hopes with a sharp header from Václav Sejk's pinpoint delivery, but England put the game to bed with a third late on. That result extends Czechia's winless group-stage streak to four tournaments, dating back to their stint as hosts in 2015.

Germany, on the other hand, were firing on all cylinders in their opener, easing past Slovenia 3-0 thanks to a masterclass from Nick Woltemade. The Stuttgart striker bagged a hat-trick, making a strong case for why Premier League scouts have been tracking his every move.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Czechia U21 vs Germany U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Czechia U21 and Germany U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Czechia U21 vs Germany U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the MOL Arena in Dunajská Streda, Slovakia, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT for fans in the United States.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Czechia U21 team news

For Czechia, Jan Suchoparek rolled the dice with a 3-4-1-2 system in the opener against England. Adam Karabec, who enjoyed a productive loan stint at Hamburger SV, came on for the final 30 minutes and may be pushing for a start. Karabec famously scored the goal that sealed their playoff victory over Belgium and secured qualification for their tenth Euros appearance.

Meanwhile, Vaclav Sejk, the team’s captain and top scorer in the qualifiers, remains their key man in the final third, his delivery and leadership critical if Czechia are to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Germany U21 team news

After a disappointing exit in his debut tournament two years ago, Antonio Di Salvo looks to have assembled a more polished and clinical outfit this time around. Alongside Woltemade, Nicolo Tresoldi, recently signed by Club Brugge, impressed in the forward line. And with talents like Ansgar Knauff, Jan Thielmann, and Paul Wanner (who only played a brief cameo) waiting in the wings, Germany boast enviable depth.

Di Salvo likely won't tinker much after such a dominant showing. Max Rosenfelder should retain his spot in defence after a solid shift against Slovenia, which included an assist for Woltemade's second goal. But Tim Oermann might be itching for a chance. In attack, Nelson Weiper made the most of his substitute appearance and could be in line for more minutes.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links