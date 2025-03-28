How to watch today's Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

The Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to lock horns in Match 8 of IPL 2025, with both sides eyeing a second consecutive win to climb into the top two spots on the points table.

CSK kicked off their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring thriller. The chase of 156 wasn't entirely smooth sailing for the five-time champions, but they eventually got over the line at 158/6 in 19.1 overs, sealing a four-wicket victory. Another triumph here would push them closer to the summit.

Meanwhile, RCB started their season in dominant fashion, dismantling the defending champions in their opener at Eden Gardens. Chasing a 175-run target, Rajat Patidar’s side made light work of it, storming to 177/3 in just 16.2 overs for a commanding seven-wicket win. With momentum on their side, they’ll be eager to extend their winning run against CSK.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

CSK vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, India.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium Location Chepauk, Chennai, India

How to watch CSK vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

CSK vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Chennai Super Kings Team News

CSK is expected to stick with the same XI that featured in their win over Mumbai Indians. Rahul Tripathi, who replaced Khaleel Ahmed as an Impact Sub in the second innings, could again be their go-to batting option. Should they require additional firepower with the ball, a fully fit Kamlesh Nagarkoti might be a viable alternative for the Men in Yellow.

CSK's dominance at home is largely due to their spin-friendly conditions, making it a tough battleground for visiting teams. The hosts have a formidable spin attack featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and rising talent Noor Ahmad, all of whom played pivotal roles in their win against Mumbai Indians.

CSK Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Rahul Tripathi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

RCB's batting lineup, spearheaded by Virat Kohli, must adopt a calculated approach rather than sheer aggression to counter CSK's spin arsenal. Kohli’s improved game against spin will be vital, but he'll need solid contributions from Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma. The visitors might also consider including Jacob Bethell for additional spin depth while keeping a close watch on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness. Meanwhile, CSK's middle order, which faltered against Mumbai, must find its rhythm.

While both Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar excel with the new ball in the Powerplay, the presence of multiple left-handers in CSK's lineup makes the 35-year-old a compelling choice for skipper Rajat Patidar. If Bhuvneshwar gets the nod, Yash Dayal may have to sit out but could be deployed as an Impact Sub if RCB needs an extra bowler. Otherwise, as seen in the game against KKR, Devdutt Padikkal remains on standby as a batting reinforcement.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against CSK

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Impact Player: Devdutt Padikkal.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

CSK and RCB have squared off 33 times in IPL history, with Chennai dominating the rivalry with 21 wins, while Bengaluru has come out on top 11 times. One encounter ended without a result.

CSK vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: High 30s, Dew, 64% humid

High 30s, Dew, 64% humid Pitch: Spinners Friendly

The MA Chidambaram Stadium surface traditionally favors spinners, with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses. Additionally, dew in the evening could influence conditions, making it trickier for bowlers under the lights.

Weather conditions are expected to remain clear for the CSK vs RCB clash in Chennai, with little to no threat of rain. Temperatures are likely to hover in the high 30s, accompanied by 64% humidity, making for a warm and sticky evening.