How to watch today's Croatia vs France Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Croatia will take on France in the quarter-final of the UEFA Nations League at the Poljud Stadium on Thursday.

France won their group courtesy of goal difference over second-placed Italy. Their recent form has been excellent and that should give them the confidence to progress further in this competition.

Croatia will hope to make the home advantage count in this knockout round. They will need a strong performance to challenge France but an upset is not impossible.

Croatia vs France kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff Stadion Poljud

The match will be played at the Poljud Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Croatia team news

Croatia enter the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against France with a mix of experienced veterans and emerging talents. Captain Luka Modrić, at 39, remains a key figure in the midfield, bringing his wealth of experience to the squad. The team's recent form has been inconsistent, with their last three matches resulting in a draw and two losses.

Croatia will be without midfielder Luka Sučić due to injury, limiting coach Zlatko Dalić's options in the middle of the park.

France team news

France approach the quarter-final with a strong squad, despite some injury concerns. Marcus Thuram has been ruled out of both legs due to a left ankle injury, which is a blow to their attacking options.

On a positive note, Eduardo Camavinga returns from suspension, providing a boost to Didier Deschamps' midfield choices. The French coach faces selection dilemmas in several positions, particularly at left-back where Theo Hernandez and Lucas Digne are competing for a starting spot. Kylian Mbappé is expected to lead the line for Les Bleus, supported by a talented attacking lineup that could include Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

