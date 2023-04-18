- Ronaldo booked for poor challenge
- Al-Nassr beaten 2-0
- Miss chance to go top
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo went into referee Michael Oliver's notebook after 56 minutes of the clash. The Portuguese superstar was guilty of hauling Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock, leaving the match official with little choice but to brandish the yellow card.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The booking came on a bad night for Al-Nassr as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo scored two penalties to give the hosts all three points. The result leaves Ronaldo's side three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who also have a game in hand.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr are back in action on Monday against Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions.