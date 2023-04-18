WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo, that is naughty! Al-Nassr star booked for WWE-inspired foul as team lose to Al-Hilal in crucial Saudi Pro League clash

Gill Clark
|
Cristiano Ronaldo 2022-23Getty
Cristiano RonaldoAl Hilal vs Al NassrAl HilalAl NassrPro League

Al-Nassr's captain saw yellow for an ugly challenge during Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

  • Ronaldo booked for poor challenge
  • Al-Nassr beaten 2-0
  • Miss chance to go top

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo went into referee Michael Oliver's notebook after 56 minutes of the clash. The Portuguese superstar was guilty of hauling Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock, leaving the match official with little choice but to brandish the yellow card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The booking came on a bad night for Al-Nassr as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat. Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo scored two penalties to give the hosts all three points. The result leaves Ronaldo's side three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who also have a game in hand.

🏆 TOP STORY: Arsenal slammed for 'ignoring mascot'

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Can Liverpool make top four?

🚨 MUST READ: Don't give up on Sancho just yet!

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr are back in action on Monday against Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

292684 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 32%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 12%Robert Lewandowski
  • 13%Kylian Mbappe
  • 9%Victor Osimhen
292684 Votes

Editors' Picks