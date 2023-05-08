WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo SHOVES member of Al-Khaleej backroom staff who tried to take selfie following frustrating draw for Al-Nassr

Gill Clark
|
Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr vs Al KhaleejAl NassrAl KhaleejPro League

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations boiled over once again after his Al-Nassr side were held to a draw.

  • Al-Khaleej third from bottom
  • Take a point from Al-Nassr clash
  • Ronaldo loses temper after draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Monday. It was a frustrating night for Ronaldo, who saw a goal ruled out for offside and then ended up shoving a member of the visitors' backroom staff for trying to take a selfie.

THE BIGGER PICTURE? The draw is a blow to Al-Nassr's titles hopes, as they are now two points behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand. It's also the second match in a row where Ronaldo has shown his frustration. The Portugal international went berserk after being denied a penalty last time out against Al-Raed.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr are back in action on Tuesday, May 16, against Al-Ta'ee in the Saudi Pro League.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

592251 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 30%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
592251 Votes