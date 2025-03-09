How to watch today's Creighton vs Seton Hall NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton versus Seton Hall NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Seton Hall will face Creighton in the BIG EAST Tournament semifinals on Sunday.

Trailing 52-40 midway through the third quarter, No. 23 Creighton staged an impressive comeback to edge past 10th-seeded Georgetown, 72-70, in the BIG EAST Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday, March 8. With the victory, the Bluejays improved their season record to 25-5.

Seton Hall mounted a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring 11th-seeded Xavier 17-2 to secure a 48-40 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2025 BIG EAST Tournament on Saturday.

For those who enjoy high-scoring action, the first half was anything but thrilling. The Pirates struggled offensively, managing just 15 points—their lowest first-half total of the season—while shooting a mere 4-for-26 from the field. However, Seton Hall found its rhythm late in the game, turning up the defensive pressure in the final quarter. Their relentless full-court press forced 10 Xavier turnovers, while the Musketeers failed to convert a single field goal in the entire fourth quarter.

Graduate forward Yaya Lops (Stamford, Conn.) delivered one of her finest performances in a Seton Hall jersey, tallying 12 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Her defensive energy proved to be the catalyst for the Pirates’ resurgence, and her crucial steal and layup with 1:41 remaining gave Seton Hall its first lead of the night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Creighton vs. Seton Hall NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Creighton vs Seton Hall: Date and tip-off time

The Bluejays and the Pirates will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Creighton vs Seton Hall on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bluejays and the Pirates on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

Last time out, Emma Ronsiek led the charge with 22 points, while Morgan Maly contributed 20. Their performances proved crucial, as Creighton remained undefeated (7-0) this season when at least two players scored 20 or more points in a game.

Seton Hall Pirates news & key performers

Seton Hall enters the matchup shooting 39.3% from the field, slightly below the 41.7% that Xavier typically allows. The Pirates boast a well-balanced attack led by Faith Misonius, who averages 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Jada Eads follows closely with 14.1 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while Savannah Catalon adds 14.2 points and a team-high 3.3 steals per game. I'Yanna Lops provides a strong presence in the paint with 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per contest, and Amari Wright orchestrates the offense, dishing out 4.1 assists to go along with 4.1 points per game.