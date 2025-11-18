How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Honduras World Cup Qualification CONCACAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Costa Rica and Honduras enter their decisive Group C clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with everything on the line, as only one nation can punch its ticket automatically.

After both sides stumbled in their previous matches, Honduras suffering a stunning 2-0 setback in Nicaragua and Costa Rica slipping to a 1-0 defeat in Haiti, the group has been thrown wide open, setting up a nervy winner-takes-all encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Costa Rica and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Costa Rica vs Honduras kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Costa Rica and Honduras will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Costa Rica team news

For Costa Rica, New York City FC forward Alonso Martinez has been the heartbeat of the attack, already finding the net three times in this qualifying stretch. He'll once again look to pull the strings behind Kenneth Vargas, who has chipped in with one goal of his own.

At the back, veteran icon Keylor Navas is poised to keep his place between the posts as he aims to reach a remarkable fourth straight World Cup. Manager Gustavo Herrera is expected to stay true to his 5-4-1 setup, anchored by a back three of Kendall Waston, Juan Vargas, and Alexis Gamboa.

Honduras team news

Honduras, meanwhile, will try to regain their footing after that surprising stumble in Nicaragua. Rommel Quiotoy, who has bagged two goals during this qualifying phase, started out wide in the previous outing, though manager Reinaldo Rueda could shift him back into a more central role to spark the attack.

The visitors, however, continue to deal with a string of injuries, missing key contributors such as Denil Maldonado, Edwin Rodriguez, Alexander Lopez, and Jose Julian Martinez Crisanto, all of whom remain sidelined.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links