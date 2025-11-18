+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
team-logoCosta Rica
team-logoHonduras
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Honduras World Cup Qualification CONCACAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF match between Costa Rica and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica and Honduras enter their decisive Group C clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with everything on the line, as only one nation can punch its ticket automatically. 

After both sides stumbled in their previous matches, Honduras suffering a stunning 2-0 setback in Nicaragua and Costa Rica slipping to a 1-0 defeat in Haiti, the group has been thrown wide open, setting up a nervy winner-takes-all encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Costa Rica and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Costa Rica vs Honduras kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF - 3rd Round Grp. C

The World Cup Qualification match between Costa Rica and Honduras will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica vs Honduras lineups

Costa RicaHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestHON
1
K. Navas
20
H. Quiros
15
F. Calvo
19
K. Waston
4
J. Vargas
10
J. Alcocer
14
O. Galo
17
W. Madrigal
13
A. Murillo
21
A. Zamora
9
M. Ugalde
1
E. Menjivar
14
A. Najar
3
R. Santos
4
L. Vega
8
J. Rosales
5
K. Arriaga
20
D. Flores
23
J. Alvarez
12
R. Quioto
17
L. Palma
21
J. Arboleda

4-3-3

HONAway team crest

CRC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Herrera

HON
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Rueda

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Costa Rica team news

For Costa Rica, New York City FC forward Alonso Martinez has been the heartbeat of the attack, already finding the net three times in this qualifying stretch. He'll once again look to pull the strings behind Kenneth Vargas, who has chipped in with one goal of his own. 

At the back, veteran icon Keylor Navas is poised to keep his place between the posts as he aims to reach a remarkable fourth straight World Cup. Manager Gustavo Herrera is expected to stay true to his 5-4-1 setup, anchored by a back three of Kendall Waston, Juan Vargas, and Alexis Gamboa.

Honduras team news

Honduras, meanwhile, will try to regain their footing after that surprising stumble in Nicaragua. Rommel Quiotoy, who has bagged two goals during this qualifying phase, started out wide in the previous outing, though manager Reinaldo Rueda could shift him back into a more central role to spark the attack. 

The visitors, however, continue to deal with a string of injuries, missing key contributors such as Denil Maldonado, Edwin Rodriguez, Alexander Lopez, and Jose Julian Martinez Crisanto, all of whom remain sidelined.

Form

CRC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

HON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRC

Last 5 matches

HON

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

