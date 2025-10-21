How to watch today's Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Copenhagen welcome Borussia Dortmund to Parken Stadium for a pivotal UEFA Champions League group-stage encounter, with both sides chasing valuable points to shape their European fortunes.

The Danish champions are eager to spark a turnaround after a disappointing start, while the German outfit travel full of confidence and unbeaten under Niko Kovac.

Copenhagen's continental campaign has been anything but smooth so far. They opened with a 2–0 loss away to Qarabag, before salvaging a 2–2 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen, a match that showcased their attacking grit but also exposed vulnerabilities at the back. The hosts will need a much tighter defensive display if they hope to stand toe-to-toe with one of Europe's most potent attacks.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have burst out of the blocks in Europe this season. After an eventful 4–4 draw with Juventus, in which they surrendered a two-goal cushion deep into stoppage time, BVB responded in style by thumping Athletic Bilbao 4–1 at Signal Iduna Park. The Bundesliga contenders have already notched eight goals in their opening two fixtures, signalling their intent to dominate Group E.

FC Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The Champions League match between FC Copenhagen and Dortmund will be played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Tuesday, October 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Copenhagen team news

F.C. Copenhagen will be without several key figures for their midweek showdown, as Thomas Delaney, Mohamed Elyounoussi, and Magnus Mattsson remain sidelined through injury.

Defender Munashe Garananga is also ruled out due to suspension, adding to their woes. There are further doubts over Rodrigo Huescas, Jonathan Moalem, and a few others who are struggling to regain full fitness in time.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund emerged from their 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich without any fresh injury setbacks. As a result, Niko Kovac's side will once again be without their long-term absentees, Emre Can, Aarón Anselmino, and Julien Duranville, but there are no new fitness worries ahead of their European clash.

