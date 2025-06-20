How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Wings hit the road again, kicking off a two-game trip on Friday night with a visit to the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff from Mohegan Sun Arena is set for 7:30 pm ET, airing nationwide on ION. Brendan Glasheen and Ashley Battle will be on the mic, with Terrika Foster-Brasby reporting from the sideline.

Dallas (2-11) and Connecticut (2-10) last clashed just over three weeks ago — also in Connecticut — where the Wings torched the Sun 109-87 in a breakout performance by rookie Paige Bueckers, who poured in a then-career-high 21 points in her return to the state where she starred at UConn.

The Wings snapped a seven-game skid Tuesday night, finally notching their first home win of the year with an 80-71 triumph over the Golden State Valkyries. Bueckers led the way again with 20 points, while Arike Ogunbowale contributed 19 points, six assists, and three steals. NaLyssa Smith added six points and hauled in a game-best 10 rebounds.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Sun vs Wings game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings will take place on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date Friday, June 20, 2025 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings Team News & Key Performers

Connecticut Sun Team News

For the Sun, they're still trying to find their rhythm with a reshuffled roster and fresh system in place. Connecticut has dropped four straight, most recently falling 83-75 to the Phoenix Mercury despite 16 points from Aneesah Morrow.

It’s been tough sledding for the Sun at both ends of the court. They rank dead last in shooting categories — 12th in field goal and three-point shooting, as well as in threes made per game. Defensively, they aren’t faring much better: 12th in points allowed, 10th in field goal defense, and 11th in three-point defense. Overall, they’re at the bottom of the league in scoring margin and rebounding margin, though they manage to rank 5th in turnover margin.

Injury Report: Connecticut will be without Leila Lacan.

Dallas Wings Team News

Dallas has struggled on the road this season, with only one win away from home, that lone bright spot being the earlier victory over Connecticut. Offensively, the Wings rank 7th in points per game, but their efficiency has lagged: 9th in field goal percentage, 10th in three-point shooting, and also 10th in threes made per contest. The defensive numbers are more concerning — they sit last in the league in points allowed, field goal defense, and perimeter defense. They also rank 11th in scoring margin, 5th in rebounding margin, and 7th in turnover margin.

Injury Report: Dallas will once again be without Maddy Siegrist, Luisa Ceiselsoder, Tyasha Harris, and Teaira McCowan.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Sun and the Wings in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: