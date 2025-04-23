How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche vs the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Game 3 of the first-round NHL playoff showdown between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday, April 23, at Ball Arena, where the Avalanche look to regain control of the series in front of their home fans.

The Stars finally stopped the bleeding, halting an eight-game skid with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in Game 2. Collin Blackwell emerged as the hero, burying the game-winner in OT to knot the series at one apiece. Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley, and Evgenii Dadonov also lit the lamp for Dallas, while the penalty-kill unit came up huge, stonewalling Colorado’s power play during a tense final 1:26 of regulation and 34 more seconds to open overtime.

Despite the loss, Colorado continues to be tough at home, boasting a 26-12-3 record at Ball Arena during the regular season. But Monday’s missed opportunities stung. The Avs couldn’t capitalize with the man advantage in crunch time, failing to score on a power play that spanned the end of regulation and the beginning of overtime.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Avalanche vs. the Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in an epic NHL action on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Still, goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was sharp for the most part, stopping 35 shots in just his second career playoff appearance. Unfortunately, the game-winning goal squeaked past him, deflecting in off his shoulder.

Offensively, Colorado is led by none other than Nathan MacKinnon, who posted a monster 116-point campaign. Cale Makar continues to prove he's one of the league’s premier blueliners, racking up 30 goals and 62 helpers across 77 games. Devon Toews adds another reliable presence from the back end, and he’s already chipped in with a goal in this postseason. Blackwood, meanwhile, carries a solid .911 save percentage and 2.60 goals-against average, ranking him among the NHL’s top netminders.

Dallas Stars team news

Dallas, on the other hand, is fueled by its balanced attack. Mikko Rantanen paced the squad with 88 points in the regular season, while Matt Duchene’s 30 goals and 52 assists kept the offense humming. Mason Marchment (47 points) and Tyler Seguin round out a dangerous line that has already contributed in the playoffs, Seguin tallied a goal in Game 2, while Marchment logged an assist.

Between the pipes, Jake Oettinger remains a steady presence for the Stars. With a .909 save percentage and a 2.60 GAA across 58 starts, the 25-year-old netminder gives Dallas a fighting chance every night.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars head-to-head record