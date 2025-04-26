How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche vs the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Dallas Stars hit the road on Saturday night for a pivotal Game 4 showdown against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in the opening round of the NHL Playoffs.

After being soundly beaten 5-1 in Game 1, marking their eighth straight loss at the time, the Stars have flipped the script in impressive fashion. Dallas has tightened the screws defensively, holding Colorado to just two goals per game over the past two outings. Meanwhile, their offence has found a groove, averaging three goals across the last two matchups and seizing control of the series with back-to-back wins.

The Avalanche came out flying to start the series, dominating the opener with a four-goal cushion. But the momentum has since shifted. Colorado has now dropped two straight—including a gut-wrenching overtime defeat in Game 3 on home ice, and can ill afford to fall into a 3-1 series hole.

In Thursday’s loss, the Avs managed 28 shots but came up empty on all six of their power-play chances. Special teams proved costly, as they surrendered a power-play goal on just three opportunities for Dallas. Turnovers were another sore spot, with 15 giveaways compared to the Stars' 12.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars will meet in an epic NHL action on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars team news

Colorado Avalanche team news

Nathan MacKinnon continues to be the engine for Colorado’s attack, finishing the regular season with a stellar 116 points (32 goals, 84 assists) in 79 games. Cale Makar has also been a force on the blue line, tallying 30 goals and 62 assists to push his total to 92 points, an elite mark for a defenseman. Between the pipes, Mackenzie Blackwood has compiled a 28-21-6 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, ranking eighth in the NHL.

Dallas Stars team news

Dallas isn’t lacking in offensive weapons either. Mikko Rantanen piled up 88 points this year behind 32 goals and 56 helpers, while Matt Duchene proved to be another reliable scorer with 30 goals and 52 assists, totaling 82 points. Goaltender Jake Oettinger has been solid throughout the season, posting a 36-18-4 record along with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage, good for 12th in the league.

