How to watch today's Colombia vs North Korea U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Colombia U17and North Korea U17 are set to face off in a crucial fixture at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025, with both sides looking to secure qualification to the knockout rounds from an increasingly competitive group.

This encounter pits Colombia’s organized defense against North Korea’s energetic, attacking style that has already produced impressive results in the tournament. With neither team able to claim dominance in prior head-to-head meetings, anticipation is high for a closely contested clash where tactical discipline and set-piece execution could play deciding roles.

Colombia U17 vs North Korea U17 kick-off time

The match will be played in the Aspire Zone in Qatar on Monday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colombia U17 team news

Colombia U17 enters this match after a disciplined defensive display, having held Germany to a goalless draw in their last outing. They will be relying heavily on their structured backline, which has yet to concede in the second half across their previous fixtures. There are currently no fresh injuries or suspension concerns reported, allowing the head coach to select from a full-strength squad. However, with the group’s qualification battle so tight, any minor fitness issues or tactical adjustments will be closely monitored on matchday to ensure the best possible lineup.

North Korea U17 team news

North Korea U17 come into this fixture sitting atop the group after an emphatic victory over El Salvador and a hard-earned draw against Germany. Their attack has been fluid, with multiple players contributing to their goals tally, including impact substitutes like Han Il-bok who levelled late against Germany.

The team benefits from squad depth, as demonstrated by successful mid-game changes. No significant injuries or suspensions are affecting the starting XI, with all key players expected to be available for selection.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

