Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs Germany, livestream, team info & plenty more.

With Nicaragua and Chinese Taipei having already secured their places in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, only two berths remain up for grabs. This week in Tucson, Arizona, four nations—Brazil, China, Colombia, and Germany—will battle it out for the last remaining spots.

Colombia and Germany got their qualifying campaigns off to a flying start. Germany steamrolled China with a dominant 12-2 victory in the tournament opener, while Colombia blanked Brazil 5-0 on Sunday. Colombia maintained their momentum, overpowering China with an 8-1 triumph. However, Germany faltered in their next outing, falling 9-7 to the Chinese squad.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs Germany baseball game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Colombia vs Germany World Baseball Classic Qualifiers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MLB Network, Fox Deportes

Streaming service: Fubo

Colombia vs Germany: Date and First-Pitch time

Columbia and Germany will face off against each other in a highly anticipated World Baseball Classic Qualifiers Game on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium in Tucson, AZ.

Date Tuesday, March 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium Location Tucson, AZ

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Columbia team news & key players

Heading into the Tucson Qualifier, Colombia (2-0) was widely regarded as the strongest team in the tournament, and their performances have only reinforced that belief. After comfortably shutting out Brazil 5-0, they made light work of China (0-2) on Monday night, securing an emphatic 8-1 victory.

Rio Gomez was in complete control on the mound, striking out six batters over three innings. The lone run he conceded came from a combination of a single, a stolen base, and a throwing error. Despite attending the nearby University of Arizona, this was his first time playing on the field, but he showed no signs of discomfort—even though it was his first outing of the year pitching in cleats rather than indoors.

The Colombian offense did the rest. Michael Arroyo, ranked No. 97 in MLB Pipeline's prospect list, thrived in the leadoff role, ripping a double, drawing two walks, and driving in a pair of runs. Manager José Mosquera's decision to place the youngster at the top of the order has certainly paid dividends.

Brayan Buelvas, an Oakland A's outfield prospect, chipped in with a single and a double while crossing home plate twice. Meanwhile, Jesús Marriaga, a former D-backs farmhand, delivered a standout performance with two hits and four RBIs—two of which came from a towering, no-doubt homer in the fourth inning.

Germany team news & key players

No lead was safe in this back-and-forth battle. After three scoreless innings—extending Brazil's drought at the Tucson Qualifiers to 12 frames—the floodgates burst open in the fourth.

Germany handed Jaden Agassi his international debut, but the son of tennis icons Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf struggled. Despite impressing in the MLB Draft League last summer with a 2.96 ERA, he couldn't contain Brazil's bats, surrendering four runs in just two-thirds of an inning.

Among those doing damage was Lucas Ramirez, who laced a single off Agassi before later crossing home plate. Ramirez struck again in the seventh, driving in another run with a double before veteran Leonardo Reginatto capped the inning with a third straight two-bagger off Christian Pedrol.

But Germany refused to fold, loading the bases four times and chipping away at the deficit. Donald Lutz, who homered Sunday, ripped an RBI double to trim the gap to two in the seventh. Brazil added an insurance run in the eighth, but Germany answered. Two bases-loaded walks issued by Blue Jays prospect Eric Pardinho made it 8-7 before a lineout ended the frame, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs. Pardinho recovered to shut the door in the ninth, evening Brazil's record at 1-1 while Germany dropped to the same mark after their win over China.