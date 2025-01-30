How to watch today's Colombia U20 vs Bolivia U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano match between Colombia U20 and Bolivia U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will take on Bolivia in the Copa Sudamericana U20 group stage fixture at the Misael Delgado Stadium on Thursday.

Bolivia are at the bottom of the group standings having lost all their games so far. They will be playing for pride and will hope to sign off with a win here.

Colombia are second behind Argentina with four points from two games. They could even climb to the top of the table with a big win here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Bolivia U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colombia U20 vs Bolivia U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Misael Delgado Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 4 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colombia U20 team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp ahead of their game against Bolivia.

Neiser Quinones scored the only goal of the game as they beat Ecuador 1-0 in their previous outing. He will be hoping to get another chance here.

Bolivia U20 team news

Bolivia have a fully fit squad ahead of their fourth and final group game of the competition on Thursday.

They have lost all their games so far and will hope to sign off with a win.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

COL Last match BOL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Colombia U20 1 - 0 Bolivia U20 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links