How to Watch the Cognizant Classic: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel

The next stop of the 2025 PGA Tour schedule is the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 2 at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Tournament Information
Date
Thursday, February 27
Time
2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT
Where
PGA National Members Club (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)
TV Channel
Golf Channel
Live Stream
Tournament Overview
The Cognizant Classic is part of the PGA Tour's regular season, which features 36 events leading up to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. With a purse of $9,200,000, this event is sure to attract a strong field of competitors eager to secure valuable FedEx Cup points and prize money.
Defending Champion
Austin Eckroat will return as the defending champion, looking to repeat his success from the previous year. Eckroat defeated Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee by three shots to win.
Course Details
PGA National Resort, known for its challenging layout and beautiful surroundings, will provide a stern test for the golfers. The course is famous for its "Bear Trap" stretch, a trio of holes that can significantly impact a player's scorecard.
