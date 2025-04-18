How to Watch Cochrane vs. Edwards: Live Stream BKFC Fight Night Omaha, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Cochrane vs. Edwards BKFC Fight Night Omaha.

BKFC Fight Night: Omaha is set to electrify The Astro in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 18, 2025, headlined by a compelling middleweight clash between hometown favorite Dakota Cochrane and the undefeated Marcus “Bad Intentions” Edwards. This event promises a night of bare-knuckle action, featuring both rising contenders and seasoned veterans across a stacked card.

Fight Information

When Friday, April 18, 2025 Time 8:00 PM ET Where The Astro TV Channel Fubo Sports Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Dakota Cochrane (7-2 BKFC) returns to his roots, riding a four-fight knockout streak and boasting a 4-1 record in his last five outings. Known for his aggressive style and finishing ability, Cochrane’s recent third-round TKO victory over Will Santiago showcased his relentless pressure and power. Fighting in front of a home crowd, he’ll be looking to extend his streak and cement his status as one of BKFC’s most dangerous middleweights.

Standing in his way is Marcus Edwards (3-0 BKFC), a fighter who has quickly made a name for himself with his all-action, aggressive approach. Edwards, a former MMA standout, has notched three straight wins since transitioning to bare-knuckle, including a recent victory over Pat Casey in Denver. Known for his crisp combinations and willingness to trade in the pocket, Edwards is confident and hungry, aiming to derail Cochrane’s momentum and continue his unbeaten run.

The co-main event features Bryce Henry vs. Derrick Findley in a welterweight showdown, while the undercard includes notable matchups such as Dionisio Ramirez vs. Zebulin Vincent and Sarah Shell vs. Laddy Mejia. With a blend of local talent and national contenders, BKFC Fight Night: Omaha is primed for fireworks from the opening bell.

Live stream Cochrane vs. Edwards on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.