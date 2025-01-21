+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Jan Breydel Stadion
GOAL

How to watch today's Club Brugge vs Juventus Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between Club Brugge and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club Brugge will take on Juventus in the Champions League at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday.

Juventus are 14th in the Champions League standings and are heading into this game on the back of a win over AC Milan.

The hosts are 19th in the standings but are arguably the favourites based on recent form as they are on an unbeaten run that has now lasted 18 matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club Bruges vs Juventus kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Jan Breydel Stadion

The match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Bruges vs Juventus Probable lineups

Formation

Formation

4-2-3-1

22
S. Mignolet
44
B. Mechele
4
J. Ordonez
55
M. De Cuyper
64
K. Sabbe
10
H. Vetlesen
21
M. Skoras
15
R. Onyedika
30
A. Jashari
20
H. Vanaken
9
F. Jutgla
29
M. Di Gregorio
27
A. Cambiaso
16
W. McKennie
15
P. Kalulu
4
F. Gatti
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
51
S. Mbangula
22
T. Weah
8
T. Koopmeiners
5
M. Locatelli
9
D. Vlahovic

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Nicky Hayen

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thiago Motta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Club Bruges team news

Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen was boosted by the return of young full-back Joaquin Seys on Saturday.

However, Zaid Romero remains sidelined, and the squad has seen some notable departures, with Andreas Skov Olsen joining Wolfsburg and Philip Zinckernagel, Dedryck Boyata, and Kamal Sowah released.

Juventus team news

Turkish teenager Kenan Yildiz was substituted at halftime due to an adductor issue and may join long-term absentees Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal, and Bremer on the injury list.

Thiago Motta is optimistic about Francisco Conceicao's return after the winger missed the last four games.

Form

CLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CLB

Last 2 matches

JUV

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

