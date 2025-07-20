How to watch today's Club America vs Toluca Campeon de Campeones 2025 final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Supercopa de la Liga MX match between CF America and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America and Toluca are set to renew hostilities this Sunday night in Carson, California, as they battle for silverware in the Campeón de Campeones showdown.

This one comes hot on the heels of their Clausura 2025 final clash, where Toluca stunned América with a 2-0 victory — spoiling Las Águilas’ hopes of clinching an unprecedented fourth straight league title. Now, just weeks later, both sides have a golden opportunity to end the season with another trophy in their cabinet and punch their ticket to the 2025 Campeones Cup against MLS title-holders LA Galaxy.

América booked their spot by lifting the Apertura 2024 crown, while Toluca earned their place by conquering the recent Clausura campaign. Both sides have hit the ground running in the new season, with Toluca perfect through two matches and América picking up four points from their opening fixtures.

With the stakes sky-high, both clubs postponed their Matchday 2 Liga MX clashes to head north of the border — a sign of just how much this title means. But it’s not just about domestic bragging rights. The winner will be crowned the best in Mexico and also earn the right to fly the Liga MX flag in the cross-border clash with Major League Soccer’s top side later this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch CF America vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Campeón de Campeones final between Club America and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

CF America vs Toluca kick-off time

Supercopa de la Liga MX - Supercopa de la Liga MX Dignity Health Sports Park

The Campeón de Campeones final will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, marking the ninth straight year the venue has played host to this Liga MX showcase.

Often dubbed the U.S. capital of Mexican football, Carson will be buzzing once more when the action kicks off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Sunday, July 20.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

CF America team news

América could be without Henry Martin and Alvaro Fidalgo this weekend, as both remain question marks due to injury, leaving head coach Andre Jardine sweating over the availability of two key figures ahead of Sunday's clash.

Jardine looks set to stick with a similar setup to the one that secured a win over Juarez, though a few tweaks to the starting lineup are expected.

Luis Angel Malagon is poised to reclaim his spot between the sticks, with Igor Lichnovsky and Sebastian Caceres anchoring the heart of the defense once again. Out wide, Israel Reyes is likely to return on the right flank, while Cristian Borja holds down the left.

In midfield, Erick Sanchez is expected to rejoin the XI alongside Alvaro Fidalgo, while Alexis Gutierrez could slot in just ahead of them in a more advanced role.

Up top, it appears Jardine will keep faith in the attacking trio of Brian Rodríguez on the left, Alejandro Zendejas on the right, and Rodrigo Aguirre leading the line as the central striker.

Toluca team news

As for Toluca, they head into the clash with a near full-strength squad. The only fitness concern remains Pau López, who continues to nurse a finger injury. With both teams almost at full capacity, fans can expect a tightly contested and entertaining battle.

