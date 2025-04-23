How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Miami Heat will look to even the score when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night for Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Cavaliers and the Heat will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cavaliers and the Heat live on:

National TV : NBA TV,

: NBA TV, Local TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSUN

FDSOH, FDSSUN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key performers

As of now, the Cavaliers are reporting no injuries and are expected to stick with the same starting lineup unless any last-minute changes arise. Ty Jerome provided a boost off the bench in the series opener, once again proving his value as Cleveland’s go-to option in the second unit.

Despite the team's Game 1 success, Evan Mobley, a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, was quieter than usual and will be eager to deliver a stronger performance in Wednesday’s contest.

Miami Heat team news & key performers

On the other side, Miami continues to deal with a few injury concerns. Guard Dru Smith remains sidelined after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles tendon in December and won’t feature again this season. Isaiah Stevens, on a two-way deal, is ineligible for postseason play, while veteran forward Kevin Love will also miss this one due to personal reasons.

There is, however, a sliver of hope for the Heat with Terry Rozier progressing in his recovery from an ankle injury. His status remains day-to-day and could go down to the wire before tipoff.

After Sunday’s one-sided affair, Miami will be hoping for a response, while Cleveland looks to keep their foot on the gas and continue their strong start to the postseason.

