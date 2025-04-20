How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers kick off their postseason push on Sunday night as they host the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat NBA game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Cavaliers and the Heat will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Sunday, April 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cavaliers and the Heat live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key performers

All eyes in Cleveland will be on Donovan Mitchell, who returned to practice after missing the final four games of the regular season with an ankle injury. The six-time All-Star led the team in scoring this season with 24.0 points per game and headlines a trio of All-Stars alongside Darius Garland and Evan Mobley—making the Cavs the only team in the league with three All-Stars this year.

Ty Jerome, who exited early against Indiana on April 11 with a knee issue, remains questionable and is being monitored day to day.

Miami Heat team news & key performers

The Heat remain without guard Dru Smith, who underwent Achilles surgery in December and is out for the season. Veteran big man Kevin Love also missed Saturday's game against Atlanta and is listed as day-to-day ahead of the trip to Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo continues to be a cornerstone for Miami, registering 38 double-doubles this season—his sixth consecutive year with 20 or more, the longest such streak in franchise history.

