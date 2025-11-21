How to watch Clemson vs West Virginia NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Shriners Children's Charleston Classic rolls on Friday as West Virginia squares off with Clemson in the Palmetto Bracket, and both teams arrive feeling pretty good about themselves.

Clemson is coming off a convincing 81-61 victory over North Alabama, a game in which the Tigers controlled the tempo from start to finish and flexed their depth on both ends of the floor.

West Virginia answered with an emphatic win of its own, cruising past Lafayette 81-59 in Morgantown. The Mountaineers never really let the Leopards get comfortable, using strong guard play and a steady defensive presence to coast to the finish line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Clemson vs West Virginia NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Clemson vs West Virginia: Date and tip-off time

The Clemson Tigers will face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina.

Date Friday, November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue TD Arena Location Charleston, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson vs West Virginia on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Clemson and West Virginia live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Clemson vs West Virginia team news & key performers

Clemson Tigers team news

The Tigers' headline addition is senior big man Nick Davidson, who averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds at Nevada and has slotted in seamlessly. Forward RJ Godfrey also returned to Clemson after a stint at Georgia and is contributing 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds so far.

A few more names to keep an eye on heading into Friday's matchup: junior forward Carter Welling (11.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG), freshman guard Ace Buckner (11.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG), and junior forward Jake Wahlin (9.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG). All three have already carved out meaningful roles and can swing momentum in a hurry.

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

West Virginia's roster is packed with veteran firepower, and at the center of it all is senior forward Brenen Lorient, who has been nothing short of a force to start the season. The former Florida Atlantic big man reunited with coach Hodge last year at North Texas, where he broke out with 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Now he’s leveling up again, opening this year with 16.3 points and 9.7 boards a night while giving WVU a little bit of everything, rim protection, energy, and versatility.

Senior point guard Jasper Floyd, another familiar face from Hodge’s UNT days, is steering the ship with 11.3 points and 4.0 assists, while sharpshooter Honor Huff has brought his flamethrower from Chattanooga, where he led the country in made threes. He's started hot again, pouring in 15.7 points per game.

Depth won't be an issue, either. Senior forward Treysen Eaglestaff (fresh off an 18.9 PPG campaign at North Dakota), 7-foot center Harlan Obioha (9.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG at UNC-Wilmington), and freshman forward DJ Thomas (6.7 PPG) round out a deep supporting cast.