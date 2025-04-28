How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds vs the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to clash in a four-game series beginning Monday, April 28, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 pm ET.

The Cardinals’ season has been a roller coaster so far. They kicked off the campaign with an impressive sweep of the Minnesota Twins, only to stumble in a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels, followed by getting swept by the Boston Red Sox. St. Louis then dropped another set against the Pittsburgh Pirates before finally steadying the ship with a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

As for Cincinnati, the Reds opened the year on shaky ground, suffering back-to-back series losses against the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, and Milwaukee Brewers. They finally found their footing by winning the rematch against the Giants and went on to sweep the Pirates to build some momentum heading into this key division matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs the St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSMW