How to watch today's Cincinnati Reds vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between Cincinnati Reds vs New York Mets

The Cincinnati Reds aim to maintain their winning momentum as they cross swords with a stumbling New York Mets in another MLB encounter.

Cincinnati Reds are currently third in the NL Central Standings with a PCT of 0.667. They are averaging 0.265 while batting, scoring 34 runs in their opening six clashes. The Reds have dismantled Washington and Philadelphia in their previous two series as they look to make it three out of three wins.

New York Mets, on the other hand, have managed just one win and five defeats as they prepare to start the three-match series against the Reds. The side has scored just 13 runs in its six games, with a batting average of 0.173 and an on-base percentage of 0.269.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Reds vs Mets game.

Cincinnati Reds vs New York Mets: Date & First Pitch Time

Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets square off at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 5, 2024, with the first pitch scheduled at 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Friday, April 5, 2024 First pitch time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Arena Angel Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs New York Mets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Reds and Mets on Apple TV+, which also offers an MLB Daily Recap.

Plans for Apple TV+ start at $9.99/ month and is a no-brainer for MLS, Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Cincinnati Reds vs New York Mets Rosters and Injury Reports

Cincinnati Reds

In batting, Spencer Steer has the highest batting average for the Reds, with a scintillating average of 0.435. He has also scored five runs, 10 hits, two doubles, one triple, and one astounding home run. Steer has shouldered the batting responsibility alongside the likes of Elly De La Cruz and Nicki Martini, with the latter scoring two home runs.

Frankie Montas has nine strikeouts for the Reds, nine hits, and one home run, while Hunter Greene is following up closely with seven strikeouts.

Ty Floyd, Edwin Arroyo (surgery), and Jeimer Candelario are listed as day-to-day reserves, while Nick Lodolo (calf), Sam Moll (shoulder), Brandon Williamson (shoulder), Alex Young (back), Ian Gibaut (forearm) are on the 15-day injury list.

Reiver Sanmartin and Connor Overton have been ruled out, with the former nursing an elbow injury and the latter recovering from his own surgery, while TJ Friedl will be back after 10 days due to his wrist problem.

New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez has three runs, eight hits, three doubles, and one home run for the Mets. He also leads the charts in batting average with 0.400.

Pete Alonso has four runs, seven hits, and two home runs for the visitors, with a batting average of 0.292. American baseball pitcher Sean Manaea managed eight strikeouts, while Jose Butto had six strikeouts for the Mets.

Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), Kyle Crick (calf), Matt Rudick (unspecified), Jacob Reimer, Raimon Gomez, and Matthew Bruce Allen are all listed as day-to-day reserves for the visitors.

The 15-day injury-absentees for the Mets are Kodai Senga (shoulder), Tylor Megill (shoulder), Max Kranick (hamstring), and Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder), while the duo of David Peterson and Ronny Mauricio are ruled out for the next two months because of hip and knee injuries, respectively.

Recent results

Cincinnati Reds

Date Opponent Result 3 April 2024 Philadelphia (W) 4-1 2 April 2024 Philadelphia (L) 9-4 1 April 2024 Philadelphia (W) 6-3 F/10 31 March 2024 Washington (W) 6-5 30 March 2024 Washington (L) 7-6

New York Mets